Eunice "Josephine" Leath Hancock, 84, of Madison, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hospice of Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, to the late Joseph and Rosa Leath in Fries, Va.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny H. Hancock.
Survivors include daughter, Shirley Ann Hancock of Madison; son, Jerry Hancock of Florida; sisters, Beulah Ring and Bertha Bedsaul, both of Galax; and a grandchild.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Steven's Creek Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. Jay Fields and Tony Vaughan will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019