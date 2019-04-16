Eunice “Josephine” Leath Hancock (1934 - 2019)
Eunice "Josephine" Leath Hancock, 84, of Madison, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hospice of Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, to the late Joseph and Rosa Leath in Fries, Va. 
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny H. Hancock. 
Survivors include daughter, Shirley Ann Hancock of Madison; son, Jerry Hancock of Florida; sisters, Beulah Ring and Bertha Bedsaul, both of Galax; and a grandchild.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Steven's Creek Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.  Jay Fields and Tony Vaughan will officiate. 
High Country Services is serving the family. 
