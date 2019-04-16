Obituary



She was born Aug. 12, 1934, to the late Joseph and Rosa Leath in Fries, Va.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny H. Hancock.

Survivors include daughter, Shirley Ann Hancock of Madison; son, Jerry Hancock of Florida; sisters, Beulah Ring and Bertha Bedsaul, both of Galax; and a grandchild.

A graveside service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Steven's Creek Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. Jay Fields and Tony Vaughan will officiate.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

600 Glendale Road

Galax , VA 24333

(276) 236-9009 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019

