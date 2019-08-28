Everette Jeffery Leagans, 61, of Galax, died away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born April 28, 1958, in Grayson County, to the late Elbert and Mildred Fitzgerald Leagans.
Survivors include his brother and spouse, Charles and Ruby Leagans of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday Aug. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Liberty Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Marc Bewley officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
