Fern Janice Winesett Porterfield
1928 - 2020
Fern Janice Winesett Porterfield, 91, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
She was born in Carroll County on Oct. 25, 1928, to Charlie Willis and Nina Lawson Winesett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Porterfield.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Ivan Porterfield of Galax, Don and Sue Lynn Porterfield of Louisville, Ky., and Keith and Robin Porterfield of Roanoke; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Nina Sue and Roger Hutchens of Galax and Ercell Cowan of Greensboro, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held in the Monta Vista Cemetery with David White and Jackie Poe officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date with time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Christ Chapel Building Fund or to the Joy Ranch for Children.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
