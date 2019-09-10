Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



Anderson was born in Grayson County, Va., on April 3, 1933, to James and Jessie Webb Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda A. Hampton.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Anderson; one grandson, Brandon Hampton; three great-grandsons, Caleb, Aaron and Remington of King, N.C.; one sister, Janet Hugo; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Anderson and Pearl Anderson.

Tater was a Lifetime member of the Galax Volunteer Fire Department where he served in numerous officer positions including Assistant Chief. He joined in 1964, making him a 55 year member of the department.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Grover King VFW Post 1115.

Tater was also a long standing member of First United Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop 188.

There will be friends and family visitation at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Felts Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Galax Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 147, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

