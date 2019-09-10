Fina Mae Sheets, 99, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her residence in the Cabin Creek Community of Mouth of Wilson.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1920.
She was the widow of James Ray Sheets.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene Weaver of Abingdon and Lisa Depew of Damascus; two sons, Sam Weaver of Palmer, Alaska and Randy Sheets of Vilas, N.C.; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A funeral was conducted Sept. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Whitetop by Pastor Harvey Atkinson. Burial followed in the Cabin Creek Cemetery.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019