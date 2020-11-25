Flora Marietha Dickens Aldred, 93, of Galax, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Carroll County, to the late William and Abbie Semones Dickens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Aldred.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Susan Aldred and Douglas and Diana Aldred, both of Galax; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Georgie and Clyde Eastridge; brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Peggy Dickens; a niece; and two nephews, all of Galax.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow in the Semones Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the visitation and funeral service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.