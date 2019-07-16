Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd O. Murray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colfax-Floyd O. Murray, 88, went to meet his Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hospice Home at High Point, N.C.

He was born in Guilford County to the late Ernest Arnold and Cornelia "Polly" Jones Murray.

He attended Pilgrim Bible College in Kernersville, N.C.

Floyd owned and operated The Scriptural Press/Floyd Murray Printing and worked in the printing industry for more than 60 + years.

He and his wife Dot enjoyed camping and their church family.

Floyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War.

Floyd's proudest accomplishment in life was being a high school and middle school Sunday School Teacher. What made that role so special was that 60 years later almost all of his students are still actively involved in church.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his brothers; Arnold, Silas and William Murray; and sister, Wonnie M Hase.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dorotha H. "Dot" Murray of the home; one brother, Paul Murray and wife Gloria; one sister, Linnie Murray-Rush and husband Jim of Greensboro, N.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Rd., Colfax N.C. Interment to follow at Westminster Garden Cemetery Greensboro, N.C. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering Room at Shady Grove.

Flowers are appreciated by the family or memorials contributions be made to Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 Centennial St. High Point, N.C. 27262.

