Forrest Edwin Crowder

Guest Book
  • "Frances & Lora, So sorry to read about the passing of..."
    - Wayne Lawson
  • "Frances, my heart goes out to you and your family.I pray..."
    - Shelby Shaw
  • " A fine gentleman ! Will be greatly missed. Blessings to..."
    - dina Jackson
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one ."
    - Diane Hall
  • "My father, Rufus Crowder, thought a lot of his nephew,..."
    - Janet Crowder
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Forrest Edwin Crowder, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Crowder was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Harvey David and Minnie Florence Fleming Crowder.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Effie Mabe, Mallie Dean, Myrtle Austin, Gracie Gravley and Loma Hancock; and brother, Martin Crowder.
Crowder was the President and co-owner of H. D. Crowder and F&M Construction.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1945 and was a member of the invasion force in Okinawa, Japan during WWII.
Crowder was a lifetime member of the Carroll County VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Crowder; his children, Don Crowder and wife, Claudette; and stepdaughter, Lora Melton and husband, Dickie; two grandchildren; and sisters, Velma Beasley and Scottie Crowder.
A graveside service was held Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Mark McFadden officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.