Forrest Edwin Crowder, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Crowder was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Harvey David and Minnie Florence Fleming Crowder.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Effie Mabe, Mallie Dean, Myrtle Austin, Gracie Gravley and Loma Hancock; and brother, Martin Crowder.
Crowder was the President and co-owner of H. D. Crowder and F&M Construction.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1945 and was a member of the invasion force in Okinawa, Japan during WWII.
Crowder was a lifetime member of the Carroll County VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Crowder; his children, Don Crowder and wife, Claudette; and stepdaughter, Lora Melton and husband, Dickie; two grandchildren; and sisters, Velma Beasley and Scottie Crowder.
A graveside service was held Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Mark McFadden officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020