Foy Harold Hill, 84, of Galax, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Surry Community Health and Rehab Center in Mount Airy, N.C.
He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 29, 1935, to the late George and Ella Faddis Hill.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Mark Horton of Pilot Mountain; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Julie Hill of Pilot Mountain; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fern Hill of Woodlawn and Maxilene Hill of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church or a .
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020