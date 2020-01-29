Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Calling hours 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:30 PM Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 29, 1935, to the late George and Ella Faddis Hill.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Mark Horton of Pilot Mountain; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Julie Hill of Pilot Mountain; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fern Hill of Woodlawn and Maxilene Hill of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church or a .

A guestbook is available at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Foy Harold Hill, 84, of Galax, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Surry Community Health and Rehab Center in Mount Airy, N.C.He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 29, 1935, to the late George and Ella Faddis Hill.Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Mark Horton of Pilot Mountain; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Julie Hill of Pilot Mountain; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fern Hill of Woodlawn and Maxilene Hill of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service was held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church or a .A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations