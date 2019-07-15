Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Sept. 7, 1969, in Martinsville, to John Paul and Wanda Fields Turner.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Fields Turner.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Sturdivant Jr. of Galax; daughters and son-in law, Brianna and Amador Gonzalez, Alisha Gravley and Heather Gravley, all of Galax; five grandchildren; her father, John Paul Turner; brothers and spouses, Wayne and Regina Turner and John Paul Jr. and Tersea Turner, both of Galax, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Patricia Bullion; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Daniel and Amanda Bullion, Aaron and Kimberly Bullion; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held July 13 at 3 p.m. in the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Junior Bullion officiating. Burial followed in the Harmon-Robinson-Lineberry Cemetery.

