Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County to the late Claude M. and Alma Rose Hoffman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Holdaway.

Survivors include her children and spouse, William "Bill" F. Holdaway of Hillsville, Terry Holdaway of Max Meadows and Delilah and Ronnie Goad of Laurel Fork; sisters, Belva Blackburn, Betty Faye Hackler and Lucy Roberts; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Jason Holdaway and Pastor Ronnie Goad officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

