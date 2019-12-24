Frances Holdaway Sutphin, 87, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County to the late Claude M. and Alma Rose Hoffman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Holdaway.
Survivors include her children and spouse, William "Bill" F. Holdaway of Hillsville, Terry Holdaway of Max Meadows and Delilah and Ronnie Goad of Laurel Fork; sisters, Belva Blackburn, Betty Faye Hackler and Lucy Roberts; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Jason Holdaway and Pastor Ronnie Goad officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019