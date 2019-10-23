Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Irene Parsons Barr. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Nov. 15, 1930, in Mouth of Wilson, Va., to French and Mattie Wagg Parsons.

She was a retired accounting professor at New River Community College.

Survivors include daughters and a spouse, Sue and Johnson Bailey of Abingdon, Va., and Nancy Barr of Salem, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Levi Dillon, Robert and Megan Bailey and Elizabeth and Andy Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Addie, Brody, Cole and Bailey; one sister, Charlsie Little of Troutdale, Va.; and two brothers and spouses, Wallace and Nancy Parsons of Independence and David and Goldie Parsons of Sugar Grove.

She was pre-deceased by a brother and companion, Walter and Jean Parsons.

The family will receive friends at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson, N.C., with David Parsons officiating.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Barr family.

