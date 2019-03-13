Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances L. Frick, 81, of Richmond, passed away on March 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Murry Grey Leonard and Joseph Wilbur Frick; her parents, Champ and Callie Leonard of Galax, Virginia; brothers, Oklen and Floyd Leonard; sisters, Virginia Sandy and Mary Leonard.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Kirkland (Gary); son, Tim Leonard (Patti); and brother, David O. Leonard; five grandchildren, Kelli Carmody (Kevin), Matt Kirkland (Noor Mir), Megan Pasquale (Fred), Logan Kirkland (Rachel) and Grey Leonard; five great-grandchildren, Cole, Cabell, Kayla, Erika and Lizzie; also, Joseph's two sons, Wayne Frick (Teri) and Donnie Frick (Vickie); and many nieces and nephews.

Frances was employed at Franco Fine Clothiers from 1974 to 2000, when she retired.

After retiring, she and Joe spent much time traveling and enjoying their family and friends.

She was a devoted wife and caring mother and was known to all for her soft, southern charm, kindness and willingness to help others.

She loved her God and worshipped at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. where a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the -Gastric Cancer Research and/or The Shriner Hospitals for Children. Frances L. Frick, 81, of Richmond, passed away on March 10, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Murry Grey Leonard and Joseph Wilbur Frick; her parents, Champ and Callie Leonard of Galax, Virginia; brothers, Oklen and Floyd Leonard; sisters, Virginia Sandy and Mary Leonard.Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Kirkland (Gary); son, Tim Leonard (Patti); and brother, David O. Leonard; five grandchildren, Kelli Carmody (Kevin), Matt Kirkland (Noor Mir), Megan Pasquale (Fred), Logan Kirkland (Rachel) and Grey Leonard; five great-grandchildren, Cole, Cabell, Kayla, Erika and Lizzie; also, Joseph's two sons, Wayne Frick (Teri) and Donnie Frick (Vickie); and many nieces and nephews.Frances was employed at Franco Fine Clothiers from 1974 to 2000, when she retired.After retiring, she and Joe spent much time traveling and enjoying their family and friends.She was a devoted wife and caring mother and was known to all for her soft, southern charm, kindness and willingness to help others.She loved her God and worshipped at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. where a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the -Gastric Cancer Research and/or The Shriner Hospitals for Children. Funeral Home Bliley's Funeral Homes

8510 Staples Mill Rd

Richmond , VA 23228

(804) 355-3800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Richmond Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.