Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Margaretta Goad Horton. View Sign

Frances Margaretta Goad Horton, 81 of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Horton was born in Virginia to the late Thomas Wert and Della Burnette Goad.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Thomas Horton; and brothers, Theron R. Goad, Glen M. Goad and Darrell G. Goad.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Alice Horton of Roanoke; grandson, McKinley T. Horton and fiancé, Natalie Tomlison of Roanoke; brother, Maurice R. Goad of Hillsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Ann Stanley of Galax, Margie and James McMillian of Draper Valley and Darelene and Roger Hollandsworth of Daleville; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Reece Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m.

A guestbook is available online by visiting

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Frances Margaretta Goad Horton, 81 of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.Horton was born in Virginia to the late Thomas Wert and Della Burnette Goad.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Thomas Horton; and brothers, Theron R. Goad, Glen M. Goad and Darrell G. Goad.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Alice Horton of Roanoke; grandson, McKinley T. Horton and fiancé, Natalie Tomlison of Roanoke; brother, Maurice R. Goad of Hillsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Ann Stanley of Galax, Margie and James McMillian of Draper Valley and Darelene and Roger Hollandsworth of Daleville; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.Funeral services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Reece Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m.A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close