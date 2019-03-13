Frances Margaretta Goad Horton, 81 of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Horton was born in Virginia to the late Thomas Wert and Della Burnette Goad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Thomas Horton; and brothers, Theron R. Goad, Glen M. Goad and Darrell G. Goad.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Alice Horton of Roanoke; grandson, McKinley T. Horton and fiancé, Natalie Tomlison of Roanoke; brother, Maurice R. Goad of Hillsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Ann Stanley of Galax, Margie and James McMillian of Draper Valley and Darelene and Roger Hollandsworth of Daleville; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Reece Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m.
