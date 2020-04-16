Frances Susan Bowman Isaacs, 66, of Galax, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1954, in Carroll County, to John Floyd Bowman Jr. and Mary Alene Willis Bowman.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Michael Dixon of Galax; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Alan Marshall of Chester and Jama and Billy Dixon of Galax; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Minister Tim Smith officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Galax Animal Shelter, 111 East Grayson Street, Galax, Va. 24333.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020