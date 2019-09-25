Frank Lawson Jr., 83, Galax, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in McDowell County, W.Va., on December 19, 1935, to Frank James Lawson Sr. and Sylvia Magdaline Hooven Lawson.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Light Lawson of Galax; daughter, Jewel Padgett of Woodlawn; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Opal Clifton of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Cowley officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Joy Ranch For Children, 813 Joy Ranch Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381 or to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital For Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019