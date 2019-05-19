Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Simeone DiGiacomo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Simeone DiGiacomo, 57, of Earlysville, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

He was born Sept. 25, 1961, in Wayne, N.J.

He was the son of Frank Anthony DiGiacomo and Brenda Marie Ardis who preceded him in death.

Frank was a graduate and devoted fan of Virginia Tech.

He was a long-time resident of Charlottesville and former employee of more than 20 years at the National Ground Intelligence Center.

In 2005, Frank opened an office with Booz Allen Hamilton. With only two contracts and seven staff, Frank grew the Charlottesville office to a high point of 125 employees. Frank spent over 10 years working with Booz Allen and in 2017 he took a Vice President position with Operational Intelligence. Professionally, his passions were the pursuit and capture of work in the intelligence community. He was a natural leader and mentored numerous colleagues and friends, alike.

His integrity was to be admired and emulated.

When Frank wasn't working, he was playing.

He was a huge Santana fan and often followed him on tour.

Traveling was also a big part of Frank's life. He and Susan were preparing to retire in Costa Rica.

Frank enjoyed playing hockey, soccer and golf and loved his teammates as brothers. He would always look forward to playing; be it his sports, his profession, his travels, his concerts or his family time, Frank was always fully present, full of energy and always ready for anything.

Frank was a man with a big heart and much love for family and friends. He will be missed in a manner that words cannot express.

We will miss and love you always, Frank.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Kathleen, of Earlysville, Va.; a daughter, Julianna Marie; a son, Dominic Simeone, both of Galax, Va.; a step-daughter, Kathleen Adams of San Francisco, Calif.; a step-son, Nick Adams of Arlington, Va.; a brother, Thomas Felano and his wife Sandy, and the entire Felano Family of Wayne, N.J.; the Jersey crew, his VT family; plus an endless list of family, friends and colleagues.

A special thank you to Dr. Michael Ragosta, UVA Cardiologist, for the exceptional care you provided Frank throughout the years.

A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Restoration at Old Trail Golf Course from 1 to 4 p.m., 5494 Golf Drive, Crozet, Va. 22932; (434) 823-1841.

The family would like for your memories to be shared during the service, if you are so inclined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the or the Charlottesville SPCA.

