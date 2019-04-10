Obituary



He was born June 13, 1937, in Galax, to the late Fred Adams and Bettie Mae Webb Adams.

Survivors include his wife, Iona Goodson Adams of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Debra Adams Lineberry of Galax and Sylvia Adams Rudolph and Gary of Fries; sons and daughters in law, Fred Adams III and Lisa, Mark Adams and Deana, all of Galax; step son and wife, Kevin Jones and Lorie of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Dick" Adams and Penny of Galax; eight grandchildren; five step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Galax, with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the First Baptist Church.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Fred Adams Jr., 81, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.He was born June 13, 1937, in Galax, to the late Fred Adams and Bettie Mae Webb Adams.Survivors include his wife, Iona Goodson Adams of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Debra Adams Lineberry of Galax and Sylvia Adams Rudolph and Gary of Fries; sons and daughters in law, Fred Adams III and Lisa, Mark Adams and Deana, all of Galax; step son and wife, Kevin Jones and Lorie of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Dick" Adams and Penny of Galax; eight grandchildren; five step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Galax, with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the First Baptist Church.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close