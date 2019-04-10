Fred Adams Jr., 81, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born June 13, 1937, in Galax, to the late Fred Adams and Bettie Mae Webb Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Iona Goodson Adams of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Debra Adams Lineberry of Galax and Sylvia Adams Rudolph and Gary of Fries; sons and daughters in law, Fred Adams III and Lisa, Mark Adams and Deana, all of Galax; step son and wife, Kevin Jones and Lorie of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Dick" Adams and Penny of Galax; eight grandchildren; five step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Galax, with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the First Baptist Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019