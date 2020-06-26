Fred Clay Carico Jr.
1944 - 2020
Fred Clay Carico Jr., 76, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
Carico was born in Roanoke, Va., on Feb. 17, 1944, to Fred Clay and Opal Mae Landreth Carico.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Carico of Galax; son, James Chandler of Hillsville; three grandchildren and spouse; five great-grandchildren; and brother, John Carico of Richmond.
A memorial service will be held Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church parking lot with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Galax Animal Shelter.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
