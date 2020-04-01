Freddie L. Hensley, 90, of Galax, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.
He was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Scott County to William H. Hensley and Mina Hensley.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret B. Hensley of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie H. and Michael Barbarian of Virginia Beach; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Debbie Hensley of Galax; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside will be held today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Booherl Cemetery in Bristol with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Camp Zion Church, 109 Camp Zion Road, Galax, Va. 24333 or the Endless Possibilities Church, 627 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
Due to CDC Recommendations, the service will be for the immediate family only if possible.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020