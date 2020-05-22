Fredia Dorcas Fields Wright, 100, of Galax, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on March 25, 1920, in Galax to Connie Lee and Elbina Reeves Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Munsey Holroyd Wright.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and David Wright of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Roy Lee Wright of Alexandria; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 22, 2020