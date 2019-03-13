Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredora May Williams Cox. View Sign

Fredora May Williams Cox, 91, passed away March 6, 2019, at The Crossings at Hanover.

May was a native of Galax, Va., and a long time resident of Roanoke, Va.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, James C. Cox.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Miller (Ed); three grandsons, Joshua (Kristin), Jonathan (Heather) and James; three great-grandchildren, Finn, Amalie, and Silas.

In their 67 years of marriage, May and worked as a sweetheart team in all their projects.

JC designed and had a carpenter friend frame a house for them on 13 1/2 acres on Mason Knob in Roanoke County and they completely finished it together, complete with surrounding azalea gardens and orchard.

They enjoyed their hobby of genealogy and helped the Grayson and Carroll county genealogical societies clean off old graveyards and record the information on the tombstones.

They loved their families and faithfully attended every yearly family reunion camp-outs.

Survivors include sisters, Evelyn Williams of N.C., and Shirley Jones of Amelia; and brother Ernest Williams of N.C.

Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va., 23111, with services beginning at 11 a.m.

A gravesite Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. interment in Flat Rock Cemetery, Grayson County near Independence, Va., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Burial will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Flat Rock Cemetery at 2 p.m.

8014 Lee Davis Rd

Mechanicsville , VA 23111

(804) 746-8665 Funeral Home Details Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

