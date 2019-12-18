Garland Dennis Hill, 68, known as the "Mayor of Baywood" died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Mayor Hill was born in Grayson County on Oct. 29, 1951, to the late Garland Maurice and Agnes Cole Hill.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Hill; sister, Marshal Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Robin and Joyce Hill, all of Galax; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and friend, Cookie Burnette.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Beech Grove Baptist Church. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, c/o Marsha Hill, 1363 Longview Lane, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019