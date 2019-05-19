Garland Lee Bond

Guest Book
  • "Freda and families~So very sorry for your loss~ Prayers for..."
    - Judy Schaeffer Schaeffer
  • "Vicki, So sorry for the loss of your dad,...our heartfelt..."
    - Beverly Scaggs
  • "To the family of Mr.Garland Bond, We are sending y'all our..."
    - Sharon Roberts
  • "Deepest Sympathies"
    - Sherrie Stowers
  • "Thoughts and prayers for the family on your sad loss. A..."
    - Bill Smyer
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
G.A. Bond Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
G.A. Bond Cemetery
Obituary
Garland Lee Bond, 84, of Barren Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Wythe County Hospital.
Garland was born in Wythe County to the late Richard Lee and Creola Horton Bond and was a retired Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Matilda Catherine Hyatt Bond; a son, Wesley Garland Bond; three sisters, Pauline Clark, Imolene Staples and Dora Ruth Taylor; and a brother, Jesse Bond.
Survivors include his children, Victoria Lee Barb and husband, Lowell, Carolyn Ann Bond Noteman, Karen Michele Bond and Garland A. Bond II and wife, Melissa; sister, Freda Hancock; brother, Fred Bond; grandchildren, Joshua Barb and Jeremy Barb and wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Aedan, Mara and Tirion Barb; and special nephew, Roger Bond.
A graveside service with burial following was held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the G.A. Bond Cemetery with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. The family received friends at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019
