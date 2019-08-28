Garland Van Walters, 81, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
He was born March 26, 1938, to the late Ernest and Laura Walters in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife, Opal Edwards Walters of the home; son, Mark Van Walters and wife, Patricia of Trinity, N.C.; sisters, Rita Williams of Roanoke and Marie Bartlett of West Virginia; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held at High Country Services Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. John Leek and Charles Bunn officiated. Burial followed in the Crooked Creek Cemetery, Galax.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019