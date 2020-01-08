Garnett Garland Stuart, 85, of Independence, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Wythe County, to George Martin and Jennie Bell King Stuart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Sue Campbell Stuart.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Treasa and Roger Roberts and Rhonda Byrd, all of Independence; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Stuart and Tony and Kathy Stuart, all of Fries; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Stuart and Argil Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. The family will receive friends today, Friday, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019