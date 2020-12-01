1/
Garnett Wade Horton
1941 - 2020
Garnett Wade Horton, 79, of Galax, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on May 20, 1941, to Rufus and Carmen Horton.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Susie Horton of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Tom Lintecum of Hillsville and Joyce and Gary Stevens of Reidsville, N.C.; step-daughters and spouses, Melissa and Roger Brown and Jody and Ricky Sexton, all of Galax; sisters, Belva Presley of Danville and Mary Thompson of Louisiana; brothers, Clifford Horton and Montie Horton, both of Galax; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Mask and social distancing are required at the graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
