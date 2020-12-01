Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Carroll County on May 20, 1941, to Rufus and Carmen Horton.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Susie Horton of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Tom Lintecum of Hillsville and Joyce and Gary Stevens of Reidsville, N.C.; step-daughters and spouses, Melissa and Roger Brown and Jody and Ricky Sexton, all of Galax; sisters, Belva Presley of Danville and Mary Thompson of Louisiana; brothers, Clifford Horton and Montie Horton, both of Galax; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Mask and social distancing are required at the graveside service.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

