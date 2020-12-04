Gary Duane Parks, 60, of Galax, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Galax on Feb. 19, 1960, to Elbert and Lillian Parks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia W. Parks.
Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Zandra Parks Houk and Bobby of Fries; a brother and sister-in-law, Bradley Lyon and Endee of Wichita, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Comers Rock Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.