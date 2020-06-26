Gene Paul Cox
1938 - 2020
Gene Paul Cox, 81, of Galax Va., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1938, to the late Grover L. and Ilene W. Cox.
There aren't words enough to express the legacy Gene left to his family and within his community.
Gene was the co-founder of Cox Realty and had a unique vision for developing real estate in the community.
When Gene saw a need around him, he worked diligently to fill it. In doing so, he left a legacy of selfless service and humble generosity.
He was a faithful member of the Gideons, Galax Y's Men and Baywood Ruritan Club.
He also enjoyed promoting Southern Gospel music in this area.
Survivors include Wanda Diamond Cox, his wife of 58 years; his two children, Susan Cox Glenn (Paul) and Charles L Cox (Ila); as well as seven grandchildren, Abigail Cox Sawyer (Luke), Miranda Cox, Celia Glenn Rawson (Jacob), Olivia Cox, A. Paul Glenn, Amelia Cox, and Nicholas Cox; his brother, Gerald W. Cox (Kathy); a sister, Elizabeth C. Privette (John); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his sister, Wanda McAlindon; and brother, Grover Lee Cox Jr.
Gene often expressed his love and concern for his family, church and community. And he was most happy when surrounded by his family.
A graveside service was held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld, Pastor Rodney Christam and the Rev. Paul Glenn officiating. A drive through visitation was held one hour preceding the service in the Felts Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
