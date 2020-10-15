Geneva Hash, 68, of Chilhowie, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the Valley Rehab and Nursing Center in Chilhowie.
She was born in Fries on March 28, 1952, to the late Paul and Eargle Sheets Hoosier.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Elizabeth Key, Steven Key and fiance' Gina Robinson and Brian Hash, all of Fries; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Cornett and Sue and Curt Funk, all of Fries, and Brenda Arnder of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Roger Hoosier of Fries; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.