Geneva Hash
1952 - 2020
Geneva Hash, 68, of Chilhowie, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the Valley Rehab and Nursing Center in Chilhowie.
She was born in Fries on March 28, 1952, to the late Paul and Eargle Sheets Hoosier.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Elizabeth Key, Steven Key and fiance' Gina Robinson and Brian Hash, all of Fries; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Cornett and Sue and Curt Funk, all of Fries, and Brenda Arnder of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Roger Hoosier of Fries; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
