Geneva Margaret Farmer Bedsaul, 95, of Galax, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Hillsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born in Galax on Oct. 20, 1924, to the late Clarence H. Farmer and Nettie Smith Farmer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Donald Bedsaul.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia J. Popeck of Scranton, Pa.; and daughter and son-in-law, Betty B. and Billy O. Testerman of Galax; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Smith and the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church, 4987 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Va. 24333; or to the Forest Oak Christian Church, Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, Va.24381.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020