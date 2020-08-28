1/
Genevieve Helen Edmonds Goad
Genevieve Helen Edmonds Goad, 71, left her earthly home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was greeted into her Heavenly home by her father, Lewis Rush Edmonds and her mother, Mauricette Paccalin; and father and mother-in-law, Everette and Hassie Goad.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Owen Goad; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Monica Goad and Kevin and Donna Goad; daughter, Gina Goad; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Vanessa Edmonds; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and burial will be held. Officiating will be Tony Bleckley and Chaplin Kevin Goad. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Goad family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
