George Arthur Robinson, 73, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing Home.
He was born in Galax on July 17, 1946, to the late Johnnie Wilburn and Albertie (Bertie) Isom Robinson.
Survivors include sister, Christine Shupe; brothers, Mitchell Robinson, Ricky Robinson and Rudolph Robinson, all of Galax; sister-in-law, Patsy Robinson of Pulaski; one nephew; and several nieces.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Bobbitt-Quesenberry Cemetery, Fancy Gap, Va., at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Galax Volunteer Fire Department, 300 W Grayson Street, Galax, Va. 24333 or the Shriners Children's Hospital
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605
