George Duane Spencer, 78, of Galax, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Pulaski on April 23, 1941, to the late George and Dorothy Craft Spencer.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Spencer of the home; daughters, Cindy Parsons and husband, Sean and Teresa Turner, both of Galax; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at 3 p.m. with military rites.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020