George Edward Burns, 50, of Hillsville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred "Sunny" E. Burns; grandfather, Sidney Smythers; grandmothers, Mable Pottier and Ennis Draughn.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Lynn Burns of the home; son, Jacob Edward Burns of the home; mother, Leona Burns Smythers of Hillsville; step-father, Venton "Nubby" Smythers of Hillsville; brothers, Jimmy Smythers of Hillsville and James Smythers of Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Junior Bullion officiating. There will be a drive by visitation at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at P.O. Box 534, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Burns family.