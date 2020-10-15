George Harlin Richardson Jr., 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Richardson was born in Carroll County, Va., on May 3, 1936, to George Harlin and Geneva Hanks Richardson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Ruth Sizemore Richardson.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Richardson of Woodlawn, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Miranda Richardson of Galax, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Dustin and Kara Richardson, Melissa and Rob Pack and Travis and Tonya Marshall; five great-grandchildren, Amber Marshall, Hailee and Hunter Longoria, Leah and Joe Connor, Moriah Marshall and Averi Richardson; one great-great-grandchild, Beniah Longoria; sisters and brothers-in-law, Clyda and Harlan Rosenbaum, Margaret Liddle and Karen and Elmon Goad, all of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.