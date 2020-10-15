1/
George Harlin Richardson Jr.
1936 - 2020
George Harlin Richardson Jr., 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Richardson was born in Carroll County, Va., on May 3, 1936, to George Harlin and Geneva Hanks Richardson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Ruth Sizemore Richardson.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Richardson of Woodlawn, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Miranda Richardson of Galax, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Dustin and Kara Richardson, Melissa and Rob Pack and Travis and Tonya Marshall; five great-grandchildren, Amber Marshall, Hailee and Hunter Longoria, Leah and Joe Connor, Moriah Marshall and Averi Richardson; one great-great-grandchild, Beniah Longoria; sisters and brothers-in-law, Clyda and Harlan Rosenbaum, Margaret Liddle and Karen and Elmon Goad, all of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crooked Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
October 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything, let us know.
Myron & Doris Leath
Friend
October 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Kathy & Greg and family during this time, Harlin and his family have been our neighbors since we have been married, and Roger and family growing up, they are like family to us and we will miss him so much... Continue prayers during this time...
Linda & Roger Delp
Friend
October 14, 2020
The Richardson family is in our thoughts and prayers, the Lundy family.
carolyn and David lundy
October 14, 2020
Kathy and family,, I'm so sorry for your loss. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Becky Boyer
Friend
October 14, 2020
Love you all so sorry becky and danny primm
October 14, 2020
Kathy, I'm so sorry about your sweet dad! He was a good man!My dad really liked him alot! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!Love you girl!
Anna Frost Hill
Friend
October 14, 2020
Was very sorry to hear of Harlins passing. I remember him from high school. Pansy was a old friend and neighbor. God bless the family.
Fern and Larry McMillan
Classmate
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff and Rose Martin
Friend
October 14, 2020
Kathy, Greg and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about your precious Dad. Please know I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Ruth Hall
Friend
