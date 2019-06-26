Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald N. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Seaver Brown Funeral Home 237 East Main Street Marion , VA 24354-3131 (276)-783-7107 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald N. Anderson, 65, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home in Troutdale, Va.

The Crooked Road and our region has lost a great friend and ambassador.

Gerald Anderson, musician, luthier and wonderful human being.

Gerald graduated with a degree in Anthropology from Emory & Henry, where he was the longstanding pinball champion.

When he wasn't playing music locally or around the world, where he made many friends and before retirement, he could be found delivering the mail in Grayson County.

He began his foray into the world of instrument making in Wayne Henderson's shop many years ago, eventually building his own reputation as a sought-after luthier of guitars and mandolins produced from his own shop in Troutdale.

Gerald's association with Wayne also marked the beginning of his playing guitar, mandolin and bass primarily, although he also performed and competed on autoharp and other instruments.

Gerald had made more than 25 recordings and had won over 200 ribbons from many musical competitions.

He made music instruments for many famous players such as Dolly Parton and Mumford & Sons.

His proudest achievement was winning the Galax Fiddlers Convention in 2003.

There was never anyone more willing to share his talents with those who asked than Gerald, whether in playing or building musical instruments.

He was devoted to his siblings, parents, and cousins, helping them through tough times on many occasions.

Gerald was one of the kindest people you would likely ever meet and his gentle nature will be sorely missed by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen B. and Catherine Rotenberry Anderson; brother, Stephen B. Anderson Jr.; and sister, Margaret J. Anderson Burdette.

Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Anderson Sexton and husband, Ron of Marion, Va., and Barbara Anderson Carter and husband, Tom of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Thomas E. Burdette of Kingston, Tenn; sister-in-law, Barbara Adams Anderson of Hillsville, Va.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 117 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354 with Pastor Micah Caronna, Jerry Kemper and Pastor Lee McKinnon officiating.

A private burial will be held in Anderson Family Cemetery, Troutdale, Va.

The family received friends Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the Lincoln Theatre.

