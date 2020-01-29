Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Dickens Stewart Kegley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Surry County on Oct. 3, 1931, to the late Henry Guy and Zora Hawks Dickens.

Kegley retired from AT&T and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Lowgap.

Survivors include her husband, Lee C. Kegley of the home; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Stewart of Kernersville; step-daughters, Patsy Dalton of Mount Airy, N.C., and Trenna Fields of Dalton, Ga.; grandchildren, Tom Stewart and wife, Karen and Sandi Easter and husband Johnny; four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kegley was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Thomas Stewart Sr.; her sister, Woltz York; step-father, Letcher Brown; step-sons, Donald and Dennis Kegley; and a step son-in-law, Steve Fields.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Burial followed at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Lowgap, N.C. The family received friends at Moody Funeral Home Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 305, Lowgap, NC 27024 or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017.

