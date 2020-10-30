Gertrude Evelene Hubbard, 83, of Bel Air, Md., passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax, Va.
She was the daughter of Luther D. and Edna May (Hanks) Shumate and wife of the late Rev. James Allen Hubbard who was a former pastor at Bel Forest Baptist Church.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Fallston where she was an Awana children's leader.
She had been very active with her husband's ministry at Bel Forest Baptist Church and was also active with his ministry in North Carolina and Virginia.
Gertrude is survived by two daughters, Jami Lynn Rufenacht and her husband, Tom, of Bel Air and Cynthia McNeil of Hickory, N.C.; brother, Sharoll Shumate; four granddaughters, Crystal Rufenacht, Cheryl (Daniel) Mele, Kayla McNeil and Sarah McNeil; two grandsons, Jimmy (Lulu) Rufenacht and Jonathan Rufenacht; and a great-granddaughter, Abigail Renee Rufenacht.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 149, Fallston, Md., 21047 or to your home church in her name.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.