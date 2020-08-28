Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born in Galax on Nov. 4, 1927, to Jesse and Nellie Castle Redd.

Survivors include her son, Terry Lineberry; daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Jack Delp and Patricia and Kenneth Wright, all of Galax; sisters, Helen Hodge of Galax and Edith Ogle of Hillsville; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Bishops Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Bailey and Greg Edwards officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

