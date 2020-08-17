Gladys Virginia McKnight Catron, 100, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in Hampton, Va.
Mrs. Catron was born Oct. 20, 1919, in Grayson County, Va., to the late John Andrew (Andy) and Mattie Lee Hale McKnight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Catron; sisters, Myrtle Moore, Mae Wolford and Agnes Bartlett; and brothers, Troy McKnight, Tom McKnight and James McKnight.
As Mrs. Catron was a long-time resident of Galax and member of the Galax First Baptist Church, the family requests contributions be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Police Fitness, 189 Willow Bend Drive, Galax, Va. 24333 or the First Baptist Church, 1024 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Wayne Woolard of Hampton, Va.; grandson and wife, Andy Newman and Lisa of Yorktown, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Sydney Newman, Sarah Newman and David Newman, all of Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be held today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the Catron family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.