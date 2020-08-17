1/1
Gladys Virginia McKnight Catron
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Virginia McKnight Catron, 100, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in Hampton, Va.
Mrs. Catron was born Oct. 20, 1919, in Grayson County, Va., to the late John Andrew (Andy) and Mattie Lee Hale McKnight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Catron; sisters, Myrtle Moore, Mae Wolford and Agnes Bartlett; and brothers, Troy McKnight, Tom McKnight and James McKnight.
As Mrs. Catron was a long-time resident of Galax and member of the Galax First Baptist Church, the family requests contributions be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Police Fitness, 189 Willow Bend Drive, Galax, Va. 24333 or the First Baptist Church, 1024 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Wayne Woolard of Hampton, Va.; grandson and wife, Andy Newman and Lisa of Yorktown, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Sydney Newman, Sarah Newman and David Newman, all of Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be held today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the Catron family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved