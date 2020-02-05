Gleaves "Jr." Newman, 66, of Hillsville, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County to the late Gleaves Everette Newman Sr. and Bonnie Lynn Kegley Newman.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth L. Newman of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Newman and Heather Hill of Hillsville and Adam Newman of Austinville; and a grandson.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home tonight, Wednesday, from 6 until 8 p.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020