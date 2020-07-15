Mrs. Dalton led a very full & colorful life during her youth, her teaching career, and as a neighbor. It was my joy & honor that she found it fitting to share these stories with me while we sat at her kitchen table. We shared a few recipes & history of our lives with each other. You could never leave without a hug goodbye. One thing that she always emphasized that she did throughout her life was to look for the positive traits in everyone. I knew her for only 8 months, but she left a lasting impression on me, which I hope to pass on to others.



Thanks Mrs. Dalton for being a friend. God has you now & your joy is overflowing. Will miss your smiling face.

Millie Thomas

Neighbor