Glenda Easter Dalton, 88, of 2499 Hunters Ridge Road, Hillsville, Va., and the widow of Homer Dalton Jr. was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.  She was 88 years old.
She was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Carroll County.  She was the next to youngest of 11 children and the youngest of six daughters of Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter. 
She was a graduate of Hillsville High School and Radford College where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education and later a Master's degree in Administration. 
Glenda was a dedicated teacher and educator.  She taught a host of children, starting in a one-room school, Pike School in Dugspur and then other schools, eventually teaching at Hillsville High School.  She worked her entire 33-year career with Carroll County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and Director of Title 3 Career and Development.
She was a faithful member of the Hillsville Presbyterian Church where she had served as an Elder and on numerous committees. 
She was a member of the Carroll County Education Association, the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association. 
She was also a member of the Carroll County Retired Teachers.
Glenda served as Worthy Matron for the Eastern Star Hillsville Chapter No. 71, where she had been a member for more than 50 years. 
She was a member of the Appalachian Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 49 years, where she had served faithfully as Regent and chairman of many different committees.  
She also took great pleasure in serving on the board of the Galax-Carroll Regional Library. 
Survivors include a brother and sister-in -law, Perry and Jean Easter of Winston Salem, N.C.; several nephews and nieces; and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces. 
In addition to her husband, Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter; five sisters, Mabel Cox, Hazel Rippey, Savada Bedsaul, Thelma Long and Irene Clodfelter; and four bothers, Elder Allen Easter, Elder Garnett Easter, the Rev. Harris Easter and Cameron Easter. 
A graveside service was at Monta Vista Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillsville Presbyterian Church, 172 South Main Street, Hillsville, Va. 24343. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monta Vista Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
July 13, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was a wonderful teacher in my years at Carroll County H.S. She was a very direct, insightful, caring teacher looking to bring out the best in her students. She assisted me in preparing for college in many ways. Thank you Mrs. Dalton and rest in peace.
Dennis Cramer, Palm Springs, CA.
Student
July 13, 2020
So sorry for loss of a good teacher and friend. RIP
Gary Quesinberry
Student
July 13, 2020
Like to say Jimmy Huff n my self(his daughter) appreciated Glenda n Homer so much..yes we were family n they so loved dad...prayers n love
Ronald Lineberry
July 13, 2020
We have lost a Wonderful friend & neighbor & she will Be Missed. We always left her home feeling more knowledgeable.......we Loved to sit & talk with her because there was nothing she didn't know (in my eyes) I know she is glad to be reunited with Homer, they were a Beautiful Couple, until we meet again ❤
Karen & Barney Hill
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
Mrs. Dalton led a very full & colorful life during her youth, her teaching career, and as a neighbor. It was my joy & honor that she found it fitting to share these stories with me while we sat at her kitchen table. We shared a few recipes & history of our lives with each other. You could never leave without a hug goodbye. One thing that she always emphasized that she did throughout her life was to look for the positive traits in everyone. I knew her for only 8 months, but she left a lasting impression on me, which I hope to pass on to others.

Thanks Mrs. Dalton for being a friend. God has you now & your joy is overflowing. Will miss your smiling face.
Millie Thomas
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
For those of us who were lucky enough to call her "Aunt Glenda", she will be missed beyond measure. A wonderful lady who would bring out the best of each of us, as is so true of the great teacher that she was, she was also a close friend, mentor, historian, and supporter. Always compassionate when the need arose, she spread her genuine love and concern to each of us. Mary and I will forever miss our visits to her home, as well as our special phone visits, and just the closeness that these brought to each of us. Prayers to others in the family.
Elgia Easter
Family
July 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Jo Giles
Coworker
July 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Gaskill
Friend
July 12, 2020
She was loved and will be greatly missed. She was a caring, gracious, and kind lady who influenced many lives. Prayers for comfort to the family.
Jane Pulido
July 12, 2020
Our hearts are so sad with the loss of our dear neighbor and friend. We shared so many happy times together and supported each other through the bad ones. Her memory will live forever in our hearts. Our condolences to her family.
Ruth Hall
Friend
July 11, 2020
Glenda was a fine person from a great family that was one of the Marion's best neighbors over the years. I would like to have a call from her brother Perrry. He was my best friend at Sandy Ridge and Lambsburg schools, My phone number is 276-694-2211.
Louise Marion
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
She was my favorite teacher. She encouraged me to go to The University of Virginia, one of the best decisions I ever made. I am so sad that she is not still among us. My deepest condolences to here family.
Mike Montgomery
Student
July 11, 2020
Sympathy & prayers to the family...
Crystal Dalton
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
I could only say "oh no" this morning when I read that our dear teacher and friend Mrs Dalton had passed away. She was the best and I will truly miss her.

John Lewis
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mrs. Dalton guided me through high school years, 1970-1974 at Carroll County High School. She was a wonderful person with eyes that could look right through me. Her kindness and intellect inspired the best in me. I will be forever grateful.
Michael Green
Student
July 10, 2020
Mrs Dalton was my 11th grade English teacher at HHS.
A great teacher..she leaves a great legacy for learning...
Donna Vaughan Donnelly
Student
July 10, 2020
I know Glenda was admired as a person and educator. I value serving with her on a Board and in some organizations. My educator parents thought well of her as did I. I counted her in later years when I really knew her as a friend. She was one of those people who enriched your life My sincere sympathy to the family
Irene Noell Turner
Friend
July 10, 2020
Glenda was a very wise lady. As assistant principal at Carroll County High School, her guidance will long be remembered. A.L. often quotes many of her wise sayings and we both talk about them.
We enjoyed worshiping with her at Hillsville Presbyterian Church . She will be missed.
A.L. and Edna Noblett
Coworker
July 9, 2020
mrs. dalton taught me at sylvatus /hillsville.she was always prepared for every class.we was a wonderful/sweet woman.may she rest in peace.
ray jennings
Teacher
July 9, 2020
Glenda was a very special lady. I thought the world of her. She was an excellent teacher! Ill always have a special place for her in my heart.
Paige Martin Marshall
Friend
July 9, 2020
Mrs Dalton was a great teacher in Carroll County Public Schools. She will be missed by so many people. A great lady.
Larry Huff
Friend
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was my 8th grade French teacher, really good lady!! Even seeing her years later she remembered her students!! The family is in my prayers,
Mary Jane Espravnik
Student
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was a wonderful lady and teacher. Prayers for all her relatives.
Donna Branscome Kiser
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss I remember her when she was assistant principal at Carroll county high school I really liked her
Emmett Tate
Student
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was a unique lady. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Susan Roberts
Student
July 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a great teacher & person.
Sharon Zeitz
Student
July 9, 2020
Praying for comfort for the family.
Rebecca Hiatt
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Love and prayers to all
Clayton and Shirley Strickland Thomas
July 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Glendas passing. She was an extraordinary woman ahead of her times! Heaven has gained a beautiful woman !
Kenneth Easter
Family
