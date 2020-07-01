1/
Glenn Hicks Testerman Jr.
1943 - 2020
Glenn Hicks Testerman Jr., 76, of Independence, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem.
He was born in Roanoke on June 22, 1943, to Glenn Hicks and Lorraine Burris Testerman. 
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary H. Testerman.
Survivors include his parents of Independence; a son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Steven and Marcella Carol Testerman of Independence; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Waller and Kathy and Robert Asbury, all of Independence; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Betty Testerman of Galax; a niece; and a nephew.
There will be no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
