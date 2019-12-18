Glenn Mitchell Burris, 69, of Independence, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 9, 1950, in Galax to Otis Mitchell and Boydene Jones Burris.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne Brown Burris of Independence; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Burris of Baltimore, Md., Glenn Mitchell and Amy Christine Burris of Galax and Roy Lee Burris of Independence; daughter and fiance', Sherry Lynne Burris and James Nunley of Independence; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Eddie Crowder of Galax; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his church family.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Centerview Holiness Church with Pastor Greg Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Centerview Holiness Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019