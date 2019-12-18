Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Centerview Holiness Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Centerview Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on March 9, 1950, in Galax to Otis Mitchell and Boydene Jones Burris.

Survivors include his wife, Lynne Brown Burris of Independence; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Burris of Baltimore, Md., Glenn Mitchell and Amy Christine Burris of Galax and Roy Lee Burris of Independence; daughter and fiance', Sherry Lynne Burris and James Nunley of Independence; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Eddie Crowder of Galax; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his church family.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Centerview Holiness Church with Pastor Greg Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Centerview Holiness Church.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Glenn Mitchell Burris, 69, of Independence, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.He was born on March 9, 1950, in Galax to Otis Mitchell and Boydene Jones Burris.Survivors include his wife, Lynne Brown Burris of Independence; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Burris of Baltimore, Md., Glenn Mitchell and Amy Christine Burris of Galax and Roy Lee Burris of Independence; daughter and fiance', Sherry Lynne Burris and James Nunley of Independence; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Eddie Crowder of Galax; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his church family.A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Centerview Holiness Church with Pastor Greg Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Centerview Holiness Church.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close