She was born in Carroll County on Oct. 11, 1926, to Elmer James and Rosie Roberts Ring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy William Jones; and grandson, Barry Hill.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Larry Hill; granddaughter, Tiffany (Candi) Hill, all of Galax; and nine nieces and eight nephews.

A funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the River Hill Christian Church with Carroll Lineberry officiating. Burial followed in the River Hill Christian Church Cemetery.

Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required for the visitation and the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

