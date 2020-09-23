Goldie May Payne, 96, of Galax, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Sept. 2, 1924, to Sterling and Cora Hanks Alexander.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Payne.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel and Rick Richardson and Lois and Larry Cornett, all of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Dorlean of Florida, Roger Lee and Betty Payne, Clayton and Diane Payne, Raymond and Brenda Payne and Freddie Payne, all of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Laymon and Charlotte Alexander of Barren Springs, Ricky Alexander of Woodlawn and Everett and Maxine Alexander; sister, Carrie Viars; sister-in-law, Mildred Alexander; 17 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial was private in the Camp Zion Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.