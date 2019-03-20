Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born June 20, 1934, in Carroll County, Va., to the late George Abner and Cleo Ruth Isom Sawyer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Marshall Sr.; one brother, George Sawyer Jr.; and two sisters, Opal Sumner and Juanita Bedsaul.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Bolton and boyfriend, John McDaniels of Sparta, N.C., and Rhonda Wiatt and husband George of Newport News, Va.; one son, Ronald Lee Marshall Jr., of Mount Airy, N.C.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Medi-Home Hospice of Alleghany.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209.

