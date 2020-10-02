1/
Grace Kyle Cox
1928 - 2020
Grace Kyle Cox, 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
Cox was born in Carroll County to the late Edwin Clarence and Flora Alice Alderman Kyle.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Worth Lynwood Cox.
Grace was a devoted homemaker and a loving wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Rita and Jim Parker of Hillsville, Worth Cox Jr. and wife Kathy of Gladys, Va., and S.C. Cox of Hillsville; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the caring staff at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A private graveside service with burial following will be held at Felts Cemetery with Pastor Robert Smith officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
October 1, 2020
While no words can ease your loss. We want you to know that we are grieving with you and thinking about the family. She was a very special cousin and will be missed by all.
Brenda and Cindy Diamond
Family
October 1, 2020
In the summer of 1972, when I first attended the First United Methodist Church with Steve, Mark and Walter, a dear lady came over to me and laying her hand on my shoulder said, "I am so glad you are here". That dear lady was Grace Cox. Her warm and gentle spirit was the reason my family became members of the church and close friends of the Cox family.
God bless all of you as you lay to rest your most precious Mother and precious friend to our family.
Ruth Oliveira
Friend
October 1, 2020
My sympathy to the family of Grace Kyle Cox, a most gracious lady from "The Best Generation." She and I were students together at Radford College in the late forties. Worth and I taught together at Woodlawn High School. Great people.
Rexene Davis Spraker
Friend
September 30, 2020
Grace was such a fine lady/ My parents were also fond of her and the entire family. My sincere sympathy to
Grace's family We had ties in the United Methodist Church and in county education. I was always pleased to see her.
Irene Noell Turner
Friend
September 30, 2020
Grace was such a blessing at FUMC ,and just seeing her on sundays. Our prayers are with the family. We love you all. May God comfort you all during this difficult time.
Rudolph and Nancy Russell
Friend
September 30, 2020
I am sorry for your loss may God comfort you in this time of sorrow
Teresa Davis
September 30, 2020
S.C., Rita, Worth, Jr. & all your dear families --- please know I hold you in my thoughts and in my heart---ever! Your parents were pure gold....I treasure every memory. With love, John Duvall, pastor First UMC Hillsville, '71-'73
Rev. John Duvall
September 30, 2020
S.C.,
I am saddened to learn of your mother's passing. May God bless you and wrap his loving arms around you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Vass
Classmate
September 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. I enjoyed teaching alongside Grace on many occasions and admired her greatly. She was aptly named - a true lady of “Grace.”
Barbara Howlett
Friend
September 29, 2020
I thought the word of Aunt Grace over the years, that i was around her and the family.
Otis Harmon
Friend
September 29, 2020
Norma Cobb
September 29, 2020
Rita (my big sister),
I know how very much you loved and cared for your dear mother. I send you my sincere condolences, well wishes, and love. May the lovely memores you made with your bring you solace. God bless you and your family.
Joan Edwards
Friend
September 29, 2020
Grace was a special lady with a beautiful personality. She always had charming wit and a quick smile. Her intelligence and Christian faith were constant companions in her day to day living. She was a devoted wife to Worth and a selfless mother to her children Rita, Worth, and S.C. She was giving and encouraging to others her whole life. Now she is enjoying her heavenly reward with Worth. Great family. My condolences in your loss.
Beth Graham
Friend
