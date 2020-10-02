In the summer of 1972, when I first attended the First United Methodist Church with Steve, Mark and Walter, a dear lady came over to me and laying her hand on my shoulder said, "I am so glad you are here". That dear lady was Grace Cox. Her warm and gentle spirit was the reason my family became members of the church and close friends of the Cox family.

God bless all of you as you lay to rest your most precious Mother and precious friend to our family.

Ruth Oliveira

Friend