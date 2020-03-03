Grady Marion Hill, 81, of Galax, died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the Lewis-Gale Hospital in Blacksburg.
He was born in Carroll County on May 2, 1938, to Loyd Wayne and Ruth Burnette Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Johnson Hill of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Diana Lynn and Linwood Ray of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Sue Hill of Thomasville, N.C., Mike and Robin Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C., Mitch Hill of Galax and Steve and Kim Hill of Perryville, Md.; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Ring, Freida and Irvin Warf, all of Galax; brothers and sister-in-law, Dallas and Janet Hill and Rex Hill, all of Galax and Roy Hill of Mount Airy, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Harvey Carico officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020